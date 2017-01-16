»»DEVELOPER PROPOSES NEW STUDENT COMPLEX IN DOWNTOWN TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Yazmin Pineda

Downtown Tuscaloosa could be expanding in a big way over the next few years, if plans for a new student apartment complex get through the planning stages and Tuscaloosa City Council.

District 4 Councilman Matt Calderone said the developer reached out to him a few weeks ago.

“I understand it to be a development of close to 700 beds,” he said.

And while Calderone said he understands that with the city’s growth comes expansion, he does believe this project could pose some concerns, especially where size is concerned.

The complex is being proposed for the corner of Fourth Street and 22nd Avenue, which currently sits empty. Surrounding it are several downtown bars and restaurants including Wilhagen’s, Which Wich and Mellow Mushroom, along with several smaller apartment complexes.



Atlanta-based Peak Campus describes itself as the “second-largest privately owned student housing management company in the United States,” and could present downtown Tuscaloosa with one of the biggest developments to date.

Four-bedroom apartments run by Peak Campus in similar locations rent for between $400 and $600 per bedroom.

“I don’t believe the Council has approved through rezoning or special exception of an apartment complex of more than 200 beds in about three years now,” Calderone said.

It’s still in the early stages, so little more is known about the project.

Calderone said a variance from the zoning board of adjustments would be necessary to get the project off the ground, and said he he does not know the developer’s timeline.