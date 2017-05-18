»»DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HOSTS MEETING FOR BICYCLE, PEDESTRIAN PLAN

The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on improving Tuscaloosa one lane at a time.

ALDOT hosted a meeting Wednesday evening at the West Training Center, so they could hear ideas from bicyclists and pedestrians regarding a proposed statewide bicycle and pedestrian clan.

Their goal is ensuring routes are safe for people who want to use state roadways, even when they’re not in a car.

Sassafras Center for Arts and Environment CEO Eric Courchesne said the goal is improving the quality of life for Tuscaloosans.

“We’re working collaboratively with the civil engineering department at the University (of Alabama), various local businesses and individuals to try and help the city of Tuscaloosa become one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country,” Courchesne said. “Certainly the most bike-friendly in Alabama.”

ALDOT is hosting a meeting Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fayette Civic Center to discuss plans for Fayette County.

The full ALDOT plan is available for viewing below: