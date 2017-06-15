»»DEONTAY WILDER CHARGED WITH MISDEMEANOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION

Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder is facing marijuana possession charges after police stopped his Cadillac Escalade near the intersection of Skyland and McFarland boulevards.

Police said they stopped the vehicle because the window tint was too dark, but they smelled marijuana, obtained consent to search the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Wilder, 31, was given a traffic citation for the tint violation and was arrested for unlawful possession of marjuana. Wilder posted bond for $1,000 and was released.