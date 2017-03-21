»»DEONTAY WILDER BEING INDUCTED INTO THE ALABAMA BOXING HALL OF FAME

Tuscaloosa’s Deontay Wilder and the late great Joe Louis headline the Alabama boxing hall of fame’s inaugural class.

Louis, who was born in Lafayette, is known as the “Brown Bomber.” He was 66-3 with 52 knockouts. He is recognized by many as one of the greatest heavyweights in history, and is being inducted in the professional boxer category.

Wilder, the current WBC heavyweight champion of the world, is being inducted into the amateur boxer category.

Wilder was the only American boxer who received a medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He took home the bronze medal in the heavyweight division, despite only having 21 amateur bouts prior to making the Olympic team.

Wilder is known as “The Bronze Bomber,” paying homage to his medal and to Louis. Louis, Wilder and the other inductees will be honored at the Tuscaloosa RiverMarket on May 12 as part of the live fight card.