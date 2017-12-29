»»DEMOPOLIS POLICE: MOTHER OF 2 DIES FROM GUNSHOT IN HOME WITH KIDS INSIDE

A mother of two is dead in Demopolis, and police are searching for more information after a shooting Thursday.

Demopolis Police Chief Tommie Reese said an officer was serving papers on someone at a home when a small child there opened the door and said someone killed his mother.

The officer entered the home and found Shannon Sharell Steele, 29, in a back bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. Her 4-month-old child was in the bedroom as well.

Demopolis Fire and Rescue and an ambulance were called to the scene, but the Steele died.

Neither child was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Demopolis Police Department at 334-289-3073 or the tip line at 334-289-1475.