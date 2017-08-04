»»DEMOPOLIS HOSTS POLICE TRAINING EXERCISE FRIDAY

The Demopolis Police Department hosted an active shooter training exercise today so officers could get some hands-on experience in life-or-death decisions.

Demopolis Police Chief Tommie Reese said the police and fire departments worked together at Demopolis Middle School on the simulation.

“We wanted to put everybody together to see how they would react in case this happens,” Reese said. “You hope and pray that it never happens, but you want to be ready if it does.”

With school coming back into session over the next few weeks, Reese said it was the perfect time for authorities to brush up on their skills.