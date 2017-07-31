»»DEMOCRATIC SENATE DEBATE TAKES PLACE IN TUSCALOOSA

With the primary election two weeks away Central High School played host to the Democratic candidates running for Jeff Sessions Senate seat. All of the candidates were in attendance except for Doug Jones. The six candidates took the stage and talked about issues that were on the Alabama voters minds: healthcare, jobs, and education.

Will Boyd, democratic candidate, says ” I’m a friend of labor. And that means that i’m not only looking for a minimum wage, i’m looking for a livable wage. So I want to see $15 but 2018 and $20 an hour by 2020.”

Boyd has big goals if he gets elected to the Senate in regards to jobs. While Robert Kennedy Jr. claims, he’s not even a politician at all, Kennedy says “I don’t actually consider myself a politician at all. I consider myself a leader. Going all the way back to my earliest days in the Naval Academy. What we learned was to lead and we learned to lead by example.” Every candidate brought something different to the table, but many also took similar stances on these issues. One thing all of the candidates can agree on though- to go out and vote on August 15, 2017.