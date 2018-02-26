»»DEFENSE: HUSBAND INNOCENT IN DEATH OF EXHIBITIONIST WIFE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man charged with murder in the slaying of his exhibitionist wife says he’s innocent.

A lawyer for William Jeffrey West released his first public comment Monday since the death of 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West in January.

A statement from attorney John Robbins says the 44-year-old man has maintained his innocence since the beginning. He says West is heartbroken over his wife’s death.

The woman posted risque photos on social media, and she had a paid site where people could see more revealing images.

Robbins says West knew about his wife’s activities and wasn’t jealous or angry. He says the defense will investigate whether West’s “double life” was connected to her death.

Police say West killed his wife with a blow to the head from a liquor bottle.

