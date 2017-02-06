»»DECIPHERING THE TERMS: EXECUTIVE ORDERS, MEMORANDUMS, PROCLAMATIONS

It’s been a busy two weeks since President Donald Trump took office. So far, Trump has signed more than a dozen executive orders, memorandums and proclamations.

University of Alabama Law Professor Paul Horwitz said that’s not rare.

“The practice of issuing executive orders in the early days of an administration is pretty common,” he said. “At least in the modern presidency, when parties change or the parties holding office change, the president often wants to show some boldness, show some change in direction of the government.”

But what’s the difference between an order and a memorandum? And how do proclamations fit in? Here’s the scoop:

All three are lumped in under the phrase “executive actions,” but only orders and memorandums have any legal authority behind them.

These powers are not in the U.S. Constitution, but instead fall under inherent presidential power, meaning the power comes as part of the president’s position at the head of the government’s executive branch.

“These are kind of after-the-fact labels for customs that have come along,” Horwitz said.

Don’t focus too much on the names, Horwitz said. Instead, focus on whether it’s the kind of action that’s coming from the president’s authority, or if it’s just a policy statement or an announcement of some kind.

For example, on Feb. 2 Trump proclaimed February American Heart Month. That’s a presidential proclamation. They’re used most often for commemorative or honorary purposes.

While memorandums and orders are often used interchangeably by presidents themselves and those around them, they do have some small differences.

An executive order, such as the Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States order Trump signed Jan. 27, gets sent to the Federal Register, given an identifying number, and then published. That order is known as EO 13769.

Memorandums do not have that requirement. There is still legally binding power backing a memorandum, but they are most commonly used as a way of issuing governmental guidelines or delegating tasks within the government.

For example, Trump’s Presidential Memorandum on Fiduciary Duty Rule, issued Feb. 3, directs the Department of Labor to review the fiduciary duty rule and prepare an economic and legal analysis of that rule.

Fiduciaries are most commonly used in financial investing. In layman’s terms, they are legally required to operate with their customers’ best interest in mind.