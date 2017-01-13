»»DECEMBER TACO CASA CARJACKING SUSPECT NOW BEHIND BARS

A 19-year-old wanted by police after a car jacking and robbery in early December is now behind bars.

Lekendrick Oneal McGuffie, 19, was arrested today at Meadowbrook Apartments on attempted murder charges, among others. McGuffie is accused of being the fourth member involved in a home burglary on Highway 69 South that lead to a carjacking in a nearby Taco Casa parking lot.

Deputies pulled the suspects over for a routine traffic stop and arrested the other three suspects when they fled the vehicle. McGuffie jumped in a drive-thru customer’s vehicle and forced her to drive him to a nearby neighborhood. He escaped into a wooded area nearby.