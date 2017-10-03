»»DEAL HAS FELL THROUGH FOR NEW PARKING DECK IN DOWNTOWN, TUSCALOOSA

Parking has been a problem in Downtown Tuscaloosa for years.

Back in 2016, the Tuscaloosa City Council approved the construction of a new Parking Deck to create more spaces.

But, it looks like it’s a no-go.

WVUA 23 News has learned, the Developer said they couldn’t make the numbers work.

The City Of Tuscaloosa agreed to pay $1.5 Million dollars.

The Four-Story, 253 space Parking Deck was planned for 4th Street, between Greensboro Avenue and 23rd Avenue behind the Trustmark Bank Building in Temerson Square.

In 2016, the City started a Parking Task Force to find ways to ease the problem.

Currently, the City already has one Parking Deck in Downtown, Tuscaloosa.

According to the City, people are not using it because they don’t know it’s there, or they don’t feel safe.

So, the City worked for Months with the Private Developer to make sure this new Parking Deck would meet the standards of the people.

“We were certainly in hopes of having one of each of its size equal size or more close to the 4th and 23rd area but, apparently from what I heard, our partnership with this Private Developer is no longer so, we’ll kind of I think will have to go back to the drawing board” says District 5, Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner.

No word yet on how the City will use the money to improve parking.