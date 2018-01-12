»»DCH SEEKS VISITORS HELP DURING FLU OUTBREAK

Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State Public Health Emergency due to the statewide flu outbreak.

DCH Health Systems Hospitals is asking visitors to the hospital to help them protect patients, workers and themselves by following these new guidelines:

Limit visitors to one per patient

If you have flu symptoms ( fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches) don’t visit the hospital

Wash your hands often and cover coughs. Masks for visitors will be available at DCH.

Children under 14 should not visit.

Citizens with minor, flu-like symptoms are encouraged to contact their primary care provider for guidance rather than immediately seeking care in the emergency department.

DCH Health Systems Hospitals are not on diversion and they don’t plan to be.