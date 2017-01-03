»»DCH GRANT OFFERS PREMATURE BABIES BETTER ODDS

Premature babies delivered in distress in Northport and Tuscaloosa will have a better chance at a complete recovery thanks to a grant from Brave Beginnings.

The DCH Health System was given enough money to fund two stand-alone ventilators for the Neonatal Intensive Care Units at DCH Regional Medical Center and Northport Medical Center.

The ventilators work with the hospitals’ portable Giraffe OmniBeds that offer premature babies a quiet place with stable temperature and humidity and allow babies to be treated before they’re taken from a delivery room to the NCIU.

“DCH strives to offer the latest state-of-the-art equipment and care possible for babies in our NICU,” said Molly Ingram, Vice President of The DCH Foundation. “This grant from Brave Beginnings helps us do just that.”