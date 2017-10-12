»»DCH FOUNDATION HOSTS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS EVENTS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Emily Strickland

The DCH Foundation is hosting A Night on the Green Oct. 12 to raise money for The DCH Breast Cancer Fund.

The cocktail event, hosted at the Bryant Conference Center, includes a silent auction and is one of three in the foundation’s series of Play Pink events.

A Day on the Courts, a ladies tennis mixer, was Oct. 11, and Oct. 13 is golf tournament Drive 4 the Cause, both hosted by Indian Hills Country Club.

The DCH Breast Cancer Fund helps women in the community by providing free mammograms for those who otherwise cannot afford them.

Casey Johnson, a representative of the DCH Foundation, said that the foundation’s services are not only beneficial for women’s physical health, but also mental health.

“Early detection is so important and a lot of people are just scared to come and have that mammogram because they’re scared of what the outcome may be,” Johnson said. “This is a way for them to not have to worry about the financial part of that.”

A Night on the Green will feature the band 12 South and celebrity host Avery Johnson, the University of Alabama men’s basketball coach. The event will also feature a wine pool in which guests can purchase $25 chances to win bottles of wine, some of which are valued up to $250.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at dchplaypink.com.