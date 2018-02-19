»»DANCE MARATHON RAISES NEARLY $350,000 FOR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The University of Alabama Dance Marathon has clocked in at nearly $350,000 raised for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Children’s of Alabama.
That total was revealed at the marathon’s annual dance event Saturday at the UA Ferguson Student Center.
Nearly $30,000 was donated during the marathon itself, including a $10,000 donation from Love’s Travel Stops. More than 1,000 students participated, along with several families involved in Children’s Miracle Network.
In all, the organization raised $341,000 over the past year.