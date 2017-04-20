»»DALVIN TOMLINSON JOINS INDYCAR DRIVER FOR CAMPUS TOUR

Former Alabama defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson was back on the university’s campus April 19 in a race car as part of the Honda Steam Connections tour.

Tomlinson joined IndyCar driver Ryan Hunter-Reay as he escorted the 300-plus pound player in a two-seated IndyCar. Tomlinson said he’s always been interested in engineering, which is what the tour is promoting.

Don’t expect him to switch to an engineering career anytime soon, though. Right now Tomlinson is focused on the draft. As many as six Alabama players will be chosen April 27. The draft will continue into April 28 with the second and third rounds, which is when Tomlinson expects his name to be called.

“I came pretty far since last year. I feel like I upped my game last season. I’ve been playing a whole lot better football. It’s always been a dream to play in the NFL and that dream is pretty close. I’m going to continue to pursue it. So I’m going to work hard day in and day out,” Tomlinson said.