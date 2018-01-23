»»D.A.T.E. WEEK HELPING LOCAL BUSINESSES IN TUSCALOOSA

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports is helping Tuscaloosa get ready with D.A.T.E. Week.

D.A.T.E. Week is full of plenty of discounts all throughout Tuscaloosa. Jewelers, florists, and restaurants will offer residents simultaneous deals all week.

D.A.T.E. stands for diamonds, arrangements, tastes, and entertainment. The goal of the week is to bring out more customers to local businesses. Tourism and Sports wanted to give residents the chance to plan their own unique date and take advantage of deals all at the same time.

For more information, go to ttowndateweek.com.