»»»CTKO KICKOFF COOKIN’: GRILLED APPETIZERS

GRILLED APPETIZERS
Zeigler Red Hots
Zeigler Chub Bologna
Zeigler Hot Dogs
Zeigler Garlic Bologna
Heat Saffire Grill to 300 degrees. Put Red Hots, Chub Bologna, Garlic Bologna, Hot Dogs – cut the chub bologna in half lenghwise, score it and place on grill over low to medium heat.
GRILLED JALAPENO POPPERS
12 Jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise, seeds and membranes removed –
12 slices Zeigler Bacon
1/2 cup Cream Cheese
1/2 Mexican Cheese
DIRECTIONS: Mix cream cheese and Mexican cheese together in a bowl until evenly blended. Fill each jalapeno half with the cheese mixture. Put halves back together and wrap each stuffed pepper with a slice of bacon. Arrange bacon-wrapped peppers on grill for 15-20 minutes until cheese is bubbly and bacon is cooked.