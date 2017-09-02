Trending
CTKO KICKOFF COOKIN’: GRILLED APPETIZERS

By on CTKO Tailgating Tips

GRILLED APPETIZERS

Zeigler Red Hots

Zeigler Chub Bologna

Zeigler Hot Dogs

Zeigler Garlic Bologna

Heat Saffire Grill to 300 degrees.  Put Red Hots, Chub Bologna, Garlic Bologna, Hot Dogs – cut the chub bologna in half lenghwise, score it and place on grill over low to medium heat.

 

GRILLED JALAPENO POPPERS

12 Jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise, seeds and membranes removed  –

12 slices Zeigler Bacon

1/2 cup Cream Cheese

1/2 Mexican Cheese

DIRECTIONS:  Mix cream cheese and Mexican cheese together in a bowl until evenly blended. Fill each jalapeno half with the cheese mixture. Put halves back together and wrap each stuffed pepper with a slice of bacon. Arrange bacon-wrapped peppers on grill for 15-20 minutes until cheese is bubbly and bacon is cooked.

