»»»CTKO KICKOFF COOKIN: BLT CUPS

BLT CUPS

1 package Zeigler bacon

lettuce (chopped)

tomatoes (chopped)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

chopped chives to taste

salt/pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees — invert a regular muffin pan onto a sheet pan and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Cut 9 slices of bacon in half lengthwise. Weave 3 pieces onto each muffin top to create a “basket”, then wrap the entire cup with a whole slice of bacon. Bake until crispy, about 20 min. Remove and let cool. Remove baskets and invert.

For dressing: ½ cup mayonnaise, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp of sugar, chopped chives and salt and pepper. Add chopped tomatoes, and shredded lettuce to dressing and toss to coat. Add salad mix to bacon cups.

**can use a jumbo muffin pan for larger bacon cups