Trending
WVUA23
»»»CTKO KICKOFF COOKIN: BLT CUPS

CTKO KICKOFF COOKIN: BLT CUPS

0
By on CTKO Tailgating Tips

BLT CUPS

1 package Zeigler bacon

lettuce (chopped)

tomatoes (chopped)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

chopped chives to taste

salt/pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees — invert a regular muffin pan onto a sheet pan and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Cut 9 slices of bacon in half lengthwise.  Weave 3 pieces onto each muffin top to create a “basket”, then wrap the entire cup with a whole slice of bacon. Bake until crispy, about 20 min.  Remove and let cool.  Remove baskets and invert.

For dressing:  ½ cup mayonnaise, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp of sugar, chopped chives and salt and pepper.  Add chopped tomatoes, and shredded lettuce to dressing and  toss to coat.  Add salad mix to bacon cups.

**can use a jumbo muffin pan for larger bacon cups

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.