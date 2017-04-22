»»»CTKO KICKOFF COOKIN: BACON JAM CHEESEBURGERS

BACON JAM CHEESEBURGERS

Burgers (for sliders):

1.5 lb ground chuck

Slider Hamburger buns

Salt

Pepper

Sliced sharp cheddar cheese

Divide ground meat into 4 equal amounts. Form into loose burger patties. Don’t over work the meat. Season each patty with salt and pepper. Grill or fry the patties to desired doneness. Add cheese on top of each patty during the last minute of cooking, just enough to melt .

Add bacon jam as desired (recipe below).

Bacon Jam:

1.5 lb of thick sliced Zielger bacon

2-3 large onions halved and sliced

1 cup brown sugar

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp dried thyme

Salt

Pepper

1 Tbsp. Balsamic Vinegar

Slice bacon into 1 inch slices. Render the fat from the bacon and brown in an iron skillet. Remove browned bacon to a paper towel covered plate. Pour off and reserve bacon fat, leaving about 2 tbsp. in the iron skillet. Add onions, salt and pepper to taste, into the skillet and cook on low heat for about 10 min, until onions are translucent. Add brown sugar, cayenne pepper and thyme to onions. Cook this mixture on low heat for approximately 30 minutes, stirring often. The mixture will be very liquid. Taste test for salt and pepper. Remove from heat. Let sit about 10 min to cool off some. Add in balsamic vinegar and bacon. Stir well. Serve on burgers.