»»CRUNK FEMINIST COLLECTIVE SIGNS BOOKS IN TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Morgan Moore

The editors of “Crunk Feminist Collection” reunited at Barnes and Noble in Tuscaloosa on March 1. It was a celebration of their recently published essay collection.

The members of the Crunk Feminist Collective said they were inspired by the fact that their academic day jobs lacked important conversations.

They started a blog discussing race, gender and politics intersecting with pop culture: a blog that now has nearly 1 million readers. From the blog, the group recently published a collection of essays.

Susanna Morris, co-editor of the collection, said the book has multiple sections based on different aspects of things they’ve written about, including pop culture, politics, relationships and health.

“So after having the blog for five years we thought it would be great to compile a bunch of our different blogs so that would could disseminate it to different people,” she said.

This is the seven-year anniversary for the Crunk Feminist Collective group, and they hope to continue writing their blogs.