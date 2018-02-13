»»CRIMSON TIDE STEPS OVER TENNESSEE WITH HOPES TO MAKE IT TO THE PLAYOFFS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Taryn Leighton

On Feb. 10 the Alabama men’s basketball team added another win to their record after beating Tennessee 78-50.

The Crimson Tide dominated the game from start to finish. This week and ESPN’S Joe Lunardi has the Tide as a 7 seed in his latest NCAA Tournament bracket. The only question is can the Tide follow up it’s terrific performance on Saturday with another good showing against LSU in Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson chimed in about the performance of his team.

“Overall, I though we had a highly rated game on defense against Tennessee, we had better balance on offense, more ball movement and now it’s just a matter of can we maintain that level of I’m not going to even say consistency, can we maintain that level of focus and concentration and tenacity and toughness in today’s practice and hopefully it will carry over into the game against LSU,” Johnson said.

Freshman forward Alex Reese said that their main focus is to stay level-headed and to play every game like it’s a top 15 team.

Alabama men’s basketball will host LSU on Feb. 13 with hopes they will keep their winning streak going.

