»»CRIMSON TIDE SENDS TEN TO COMBINE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tyler Tucker

Ten former University of Alabama football players received invitations to the NFL combine. The combine, which starts at the end of this month, features the top talent from around the country to show off skills and measurables for NFL scouts and general managers in preparation for the draft. Last year, Alabama had nine combine invitees.

This year’s invitees are as follows:

Jonathan Allen

Ryan Anderson

Reuben Foster

O.J. Howard

Marlon Humphrey

Eddie Jackson

Cam Robinson

Ardarius Stewart

Dalvin Tomlinson

Tim Williams

Foster is unlikely to take part in the workout portion of the combine as CBS Sports is reporting the inside linebacker had shoulder surgery following the Crimson Tide’s appearance at the national championship.