»»CRIMSON TIDE REVEALS NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Ethan Nall

With the departure of former offensive coordinator, Lane Kiffin, the Alabama Crimson Tide’s head coach Nick Saban gave the position to former New England Patriots assistant coach Brian Daboll. Daboll will also be responsible for coaching quarterbacks during the 2017 season.

Along with the new offensive coordinator, the rest of the coaching staff will see a few changes next season. Joe Pannunzio will take both the special team duties and will be in charge of coaching the tight ends. Burton Burns will remain the associate head coach and running backs coach, although many refer to him as more of a “guru” at the position. Brent Key will now have authority over the entire offensive line, and Michael Locksley will be responsible for wide receivers and will be right under Daboll as co-offensive coordinator.

Saban has been clear that these decisions are final and that there will be no changes on the defensive side. Rightfully so, as the Crimson Tide defense had statistically one of the all-time great performances in college football history last season.