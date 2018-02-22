»»CRIMSON TIDE PREPARE FOR REMATCH WITH AUBURN

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Anthony Zapata

Tonight is the rematch between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers. This is a crucial game for both teams as we approach the end of the season.

Auburn has lost four games this season and in all four of those games, their opponent made more 3-pointers than the Tigers. One of those games was, of course, against Alabama last month in Tuscaloosa. The Tide made 10 3-point shots including eight by John Petty while Auburn went just 9-26.

Head coach Avery Johnson wouldn’t mind seeing another good night of 3 point shooting by his Crimson Tide.

“And just think against them we just took what was there, but at the same time Petty probably made one or two when he was really feeling good which is good,” Johnson said.

Johnson was also impressed by Alabama’s ball movement in the last meeting against Auburn.

“At the same time it became because of our ball movement, our pace, our screens that we set to execution out of timeouts, I just think from an offensive standpoint we were feeling really good about taking shots with confidence, and fortunately we made enough of them,” Johnson said.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.