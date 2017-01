WVUA 23 Sports Director Gary Harris and the WVUA 23 Sports Crew bring you full coverage of the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between #1 Alabama and #4 Washington in the Semi Finals of College Football Playoffs.

Join Gary and special guests Mike Yam and Lincoln Kennedy from the Pac-12 Network to gain insight on the Washington Huskies. Plus, Chris Stewart, of the Crimson Tide Sports Network drops by the set to provide an in depth analysis of the Crimson Tide.