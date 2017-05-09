»»CRIMSON RACING TEAM TAKING STUDENT-MADE CAR TO COMPETITION IN MICHIGAN

You don’t see a lot of race cars at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but Monday some mechanical engineering students at the University of Alabama pulled theirs up for a photo shoot.

The No. 15 car was made by students on the Crimson Racing Team. It’s leaving for Michigan today, where the students’ car will compete against 120 other teams from around the world during the May 10-13 competition.

But it’s more than just a race, as teams are judged on their design and engineering skills, as well as their manufacturing business model at the Formula SAE Michigan competition.

Team Captain Cole Frederick said that while the team started near the bottom of the pack when he started competing five years ago, they’ve improved dramatically.

“We started 102nd out of 120,” he said. “This year we plan to place in the top 25, which will be a huge goal if we make it, because we’ll be competing against teams that have 10 times our budget.”

Teams are judged on several racing measures, like acceleration, sprints, figure eights and an autocross and endurance race.