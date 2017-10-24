»»CRIME STATS IN TUSCALOOSA ARE RELEASED

The crime numbers for the City Of Tuscaloosa are in.

But, they are surprising, compared to this time a year ago.

The biggest jump this year was Unlawful Breaking And Entering A Vehicle.

It was up 39%, compared to a year ago.

Followed by Shooting Into An Occupied Dwelling and Shooting Into An Occupied Vehicle, which was up 14%.

Homicides are down 31%.

Nine in 2017 compared to 2016 at 13 Homicides.

In September, there were 4 Homicides alone.

Attempted Murder, Felony Assaults, Robberies, Auto Thefts and Burglaries are all down this year.

“After hearing the report from Chief Steve Anderson concerning our crime rates compared to last year, crimes rates are down. I am the Chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee. I’m still not satisfied. I want to see better improvements especially in the Western Side of District 2 concerning crime” says District 2, Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard.

Councilwoman Raevan Howard says eventhough, the crime numbers are down, it also shows the city has a lot

of work to do.