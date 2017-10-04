»»CRIME IS DOWN FOR ONE CITY DUE TO FEDERAL AND STATE BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR RENTERS

Tuscaloosa City Council Leaders are trying to figure out how to reverse a recent spike in crime.

District 5, Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner believes it should start with the landlords.

According to Councilman Tyner, crime in Alberta is lower than it has been in 20 years.

Tyner says he’s taken the initiative to work closely with landlords to do extensive background checks on potential renters.

“That’s worked with most of them but, not everyone. I would almost like to make it a requirement before someone rents in a neighborhood that they do a background check on that person” says District 5, Tuscaloosa City Council Kip Tyner.

According to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968 and the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1988, it’s illegal to discriminate based on a person’s Race, Religion, National Origin, Familial Status or Age-

including families with children under the age of 18 and pregnant.

Tyner says you should know exactly who lives next door.

“It can cost more if you do State and Federal checks but, also you can access the County Courthouse and put in a name and they can easily tell you if there’s any type of violent or criminal past. I think that people in the neighborhood deserve that” says Tyner.

District 5 has seen a number of new Residential Developments.

Tyner says they are already taking the extra step.

“A lot of the new properties that Allied Realty has done with Mr. Hudson, they have really prided themselves knowing who’s living in their Apartments. I think it’s the responsibility of a landlord it’s a privilege to do business. I think in the City Of Tuscaloosa and you should also be a good neighbor” says Tyner.

“I think it’s a good idea to do background checks as far as we have rules in place in our lease agreements that prevent overcrowding and partying, you can always control it. We are in a college town and the University Of Alabama drives a lot of it. Everybody wants to celebrate but, theres a way to do that responsibly. I think we can be good neighbors” says Clay Hudson, from Allied Realty.

Currently, there’s no City Ordinance that requires State and Federal background checks when renting.

Councilman Kip Tyner says he doesn’t want to make it a City Law.

But, he hopes Developers start doing more thorough checks.