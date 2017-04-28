»»CREWS TO INSPECT DAMAGE FROM ALABAMA STORMS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The National Weather Service is sending out teams to look for damage and confirm where tornadoes might have touched down in the state.

The weather service is sending survey teams to Montgomery, Lee, Pike and Barbour counties.

Strong storms that moved across south Alabama prompted tornado warnings on the sixth anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak.

The National Weather Service issued at least a half-dozen warnings as the storms passed, and local authorities reported a twister on the ground in rural Pike County.

The Storm Prediction Center says a photo showed damage from a possible twister in Montgomery County.

The severe weather came on the same date that dozens of twisters hopscotched across Alabama, killing more than 250 people on April 27, 2011.