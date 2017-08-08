»»CRESTMONT ELEMENTARY STARTS NEW YEAR WITH NEW PRINCIPAL

It may have been raining outside, but it was shining as students returned to Crestmont Elementary today.

But it wasn’t just the students’ first day back: Lucretia Prince spent 11 years teaching at Crestmont, and this year she’s returning as principal.

Students were welcomed this morning VIP-style with a red carpet leading into the school.

“We definitely want to build relationships with our students,” Prince said. “I tell people all the time, students may not remember what you taught them, but they will remember how you treat them.”

And parental involvement is a necessity, too, Prince said.

“A lot of times our parents want to help their kids in their academics, but they don’t know how,” she said. “We want to make sure we provide the resources they need to know how to help their children in reading and math.”

Prince said she’d love offering parents who want to further their education a chance to take GED courses, too, because better prepared parents can more easily help their children.

It’s a great lesson of learning by example, Prince said.

“As the students are watching mom and dad go back and pursue their goals and dreams, they’ll know that anything is possible and that no matter how old you are, you never stop dreaming,” Prince said.