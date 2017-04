By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

The second annual Crawfish and Shrimp Festival not only promised delicious seafood, but plenty of fun.

Henry’s Burgers and Cream served up hot shrimp and crawfish to raise money for the Brookwood High School Fishing Team.

“We have some of our regular customers, some of our regular customers have brought their friends and family so its really neat to see them and meet new people,” says manager Alix Hatter.