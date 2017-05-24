»»CRASH UPDATE: 1 DEAD, 2 INJURED IN TUESDAY GREENE COUNTY WRECK

Alabama State Troopers say one person is dead and two others are injured in a crash on Interstate 20/59 between two tractor-trailers early Tuesday.

Mack Charles Hobbs, 75, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was killed when the tractor trailer he was driving collided with another tractor-trailer driven by Kurt Updegraff, 53, of Merritt Island, Florida.

Hobbs was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the vehicle with Hobbs and Updegraff were injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment.

The crash happened on Interstate 20/59 near the 52 mile-marker, about 12 miles north of Eutaw.

State Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.