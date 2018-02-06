»»COUNTY EMPLOYEE: AFRICAN-AMERICANS BEING PASSED OVER FOR PROMOTIONS

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Nikki Lazzara

Several employees at the Tuscaloosa County licensing office say African-Americans are getting passed up on managerial positions within Tuscaloosa Counties State Commission Office.

Registration clerk Christine Jackson said she believes there are many qualified black applicants who are being overlooked for promotions within the department. According to Jackson, four black applicants including herself applied for a higher position in the license office but were not selected to fill the vacant job. Instead, she said someone who was unqualified got the position.

Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Hardy McCollum said he believes Jackson didn’t follow protocol and skipped several steps for addressing this issue.

Jerry Carter, president of the Tuscaloosa chapter of the NAACP, believes its no coincidence that this has happened.

“It’s not so close that you really didn’t notice zero no blacks, how can you not be aware of that,” said Carter.

According to Jackson, the same issue occurred back in 2005 when the chief clerk, who was African-American, was looked over a position even with a credible recommendation.

“I do want to see the process change so we can eliminate the nepotism and let it be based on merit,” Jackson said.

Jackson said no African-Americans are heads of any county offices at the moment.