»»COUNTY COMMISSION DEBATES REBUILDING BRIDGE

While Tuscaloosa County authorities investigate the fire that destroyed the Whitson Bridge Sunday morning.

The bridge crosses North River at Old Jasper and Willingham roads between Berry and Samantha.

Crews have cleaned the debris from the river, and today the Tuscaloosa County Commission debated rebuilding options.

“Right now we are trying to ascertain what our options are,” said District 1 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Stan Acker. “It’s not going to be a quick process. I know our county engineer said this is potentially an 18-month to two-year project.”

Acker said a new bridge will cost about $1.2 million.