»»COUNTRY STAR KENNY CHESNEY RETURNING TO TUSCALOOSA

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will be returning to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Aug. 4, with Midland scheduled to be the opening act.

Chesney is no stranger to playing in the druid city.

He has previously kicked off tours at the Old Jupiter Bar & Grill, now known as Druid City Music Hall, on the strip for six years in a row.

Chesney’s first concert at the AMP back in 2011 turned into a tornado disaster relief concert. All fees for Chesney, his band, management and booking representatives were donated to Tuscaloosa relief efforts.

Tickets go on sale on April 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online via Ticketmaster, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater box office or by phone at 800-745-3000.