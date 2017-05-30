»»COUNCILWOMAN WANTS MORE PARKING OPTIONS DOWNTOWN

Just about everyone’s gotten a parking ticket at one time or another, but one member of the Tuscaloosa City Council has racked up nearly 200 of them.

District 7 Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry has as many as 191 parking tickets from downtown Tuscaloosa totaling up to more than $1,300.

McKinstry said that high number is because she works at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse and there’s not enough parking in the area. McKinstry said she’s often forced to park in two-hour parking spots and can’t make it out of the courthouse to move her car, resulting in tickets.

She said she hopes she can use her position as a councilwoman to help find a solution to a problem she says many downtown employees face.

“You have to be an employee of downtown to realize the parking issues,” McKinstry said. “I’m not getting tickets as a councilperson, I’m getting tickets as a downtown employee of the courthouse, and we only have two-hour parking spaces.”

The need for long-term parking downtown needs to be addressed, she said, and the free parking at the intermodal facility and parking at City Hall doesn’t cut it because some people have a hard time walking that distance.

Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Intermodal Parking Facility, located on 23rd Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets, is about two blocks from the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.

McKinstry said she’s paid the outstanding balance on those tickets, and isn’t arguing that she shouldn’t have gotten them.

“I’m not above getting a parking ticket,” she said. “I’m just a normal person.”

But she’s far from the only person who’s racked up a bunch of tickets, she said. Other people who work downtown or at the courthouse have gotten their fair share, too. Downtown tickets for exceeding the two-hour time limit cost $15.

“We don’t have reserved parking spaces like the county commissioners, like the probate judge, the district attorney,” she said. “When I come to City Hall, the mayor has a parking space. So does the city council.”

Parking gets especially bad when the court calls in potential jurors, she said.

One potential solution is offering downtown employees the chance to purchase a yearly permit, much like how the University of Alabama handles parking.

