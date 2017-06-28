»»COUNCILMAN LEE BOOZER APPOINTED TO NORTHPORT CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

During a Special Called Northport City Council Meeting, it was unanimous, Lee Boozer was named District 1 Northport City Councilman.

Boozer will finish the term once held by Councilman Dennis Hambright who died back in May.

Hambright was only 6 months into his first term before he died.

The City Of Northport had 60 Days to appoint someone to the the seat or Governor Kay Ivey would make the appointment.

Councilman Boozer was sworn in just after 12:30 P.M.

He was then able to officially vote on city business which was a city claim.

Boozer is a longtime Tuscaloosa County Educator.

Currently, the City Of Northport is in it’s best financial shape.

“The plan is to keep it that way. Being a Principal for 27 years and active with city government during that time I know budgets” says District 1, Northport City Councilman Lee Boozer.

Boozer says his mission as the new Councilman is to support the Council and the work of the late Dennis Hambright.

“I’m going to work hard and I’m going to talk a lot visit with a lot of people get to know people around City Hall”