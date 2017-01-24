»»CORRECTIONS OFFICER ACCUSED OF SMUGGLING DRUGS INTO PRISON

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama corrections officer has been arrested after being accused of smuggling drugs into the prison where he worked.

State Department of Corrections officials said Antwan Giles, 27, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in illegal drugs, promoting prison contraband and possession of marijuana.

Corrections department spokesman Bob Horton said Giles was taken into custody for trying to smuggle illegal contraband into the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County.

Officials said they found Suboxone, Lortab, Xanax, oxycodone, synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine in Giles’s personal vehicle.

Horton said Giles didn’t have a prescription for any of the medication.

Giles worked for ADOC for three years, and immediately resigned from his job.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.