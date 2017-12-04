»»CORNERSTONE DONATES COATS TO CHILDREN

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jared Ferguson

On Wednesday, Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church celebrated its 24th anniversary by collaborating with University Place Elementary School for their annual coat drive.

The coat drive’s benefactors were the students who were struggling with the cold weather down in Tuscaloosa. Elder Pastor Calandria Knox and Senior Pastor Freddie Washington said that something as seemingly petty as a coat can have a larger impact than one would think.

“We have, we are actually dropping off 70 coats for the kids here,” Knox said. “They should fit pre-k through fifth grade.”

“I can remember days when I had fellow classmates who would come to school in the cold weather who did not have coats and it impacted their ability to be in the classroom,” Washington said.

Knox said that the church is dedicated to participate in at least one philanthropy project a month.