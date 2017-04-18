»»CORNERSTONE CHURCH PAYS IT FORWARD FOR EASTER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Ethan Nall

Tuscaloosa – Volunteers from the Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church decided to spend their Easter weekend giving back to their community. The volunteers worked last Saturday at the Shell gas station on Hackberry Lane and at the Piggly-Wiggly grocery store on Greensboro Avenue, providing $25 to anyone struggling with bills.

In an effort to help people afford gas and groceries, the volunteers of Cornerstone Church spent many hours helping those in need. Toward the end of the event, lines of cars were up the street and volunteers even had to turn some people away.

Freddie Washington, the senior pastor at Cornerstone Church, said that the event was to show the community that the church is still viable and has the community’s best interest at heart. He soon thanked the Tuscaloosa community for receiving them and helping them facilitate the moment.

The event persisted far into the day with volunteers extending each person an invitation to Cornerstone Church’s Easter Sunday service. The group was able to give $4,500 in total back to the community.

“It’s been a great blessing for us to make ourselves available,” Washington concluded.