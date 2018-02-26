»»CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER FACING NEW CHARGES

A convicted sex offender in Tuscaloosa was back in court today for a hearing on new charges he’s facing.

Keith Allen Pate, 49, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing today, but he waived his right to the hearing so his case is going straight to a grand jury.

Court records show Pate is facing 12 felony charges for possession of child pornography after Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s deputies discovered disturbing images on his phone during a drug arrest in July.

Pate was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a meth possession charge at the time. During that arrest, several cellphones were seized from Pate’s mobile home in Coker, and that’s when the images were discovered, according to the court records.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hayes Webb said it’s not uncommon for defendants to waive their rights to a preliminary hearing.

“Some people have hearings and some people don’t,” he said. “A preliminary hearing is an opportunity for a defendant to test probable cause in their case, and I think sometimes it is so clear that they decide to go ahead and waive that hearing.”

According to the state sex offender registry, Pate was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl in 2002.