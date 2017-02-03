»»CONSTRUCTION OF HWY 82 BYPASS WILL SOON BE UNDERWAY

The Alabama Department of Transportation tells us the bypass will be just north of Gordo. The project will create a four lane highway stretching from the Mississippi state line all the way to Tuscaloosa.

Although the bypass will send traffic around the downtown area, Gordo business owners like Terry Billings at Billy’s BBQ aren’t worried about the financial future of the town.

“I think everybody is excited about it,” Billings told WVUA 23. ” Anytime there is change, there is a feeling of not knowing what is going to happen, but I think in the long run our businesses will evolve and be benefited by the four lane coming through. ”

Bidding on the project will take place in late February.

It is expected to be completed in 2020.