»»CONCERTS, COMMENCEMENTS BRING BIG BUSINESS TO TUSCALOOSA

Big names at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater means big bucks for downtown businesses.

Tuesday evening, downtown was the place to be before the Def Leppard concert, and restaurants were ready for an encore Wednesday for the Dave Matthews Band show.

Several restaurant managers said they’re ready for all the hungry and thirsty music fans.

“I would imagine there’s going to be a lot more of the touristy style crowd coming through from the outlying areas,” said Fuzzy’s Taco Shop shift manager Matthew Moore.

With the University of Alabama and Shelton State Community College’s commencement ceremonies this weekend, and Stillman College’s on May 13, downtown merchants said they’re expecting the business boom to continue well into the month.