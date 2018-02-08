»»CONCERNS ABOUT PROPOSED CRACKDOWN ON FENTANYL TRAFFICKING

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kalie Drago

There is concern that Alabama’s proposed crackdown on fentanyl trafficking will end up putting low-level users in jail for years.

On Feb. 7 former Alabama U.S. attorney Kenyen R. Brown told the House Health Committee that a person with a trace amount of fentanyl mixed with other drugs could potentially be prosecuted as a drug distributor.

The senate passed bill sets mandatory minimum sentence based on weight. A person convicted of having one gram would receive a three year sentencing in prison. A person convicted with 2 grams would serve 10 years and a person convicted with four grams or more would serve 25 years.