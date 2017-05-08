»»CONCERNED PARENTS BRING THEIR CONCERNS ABOUT SCHOOL SECURITY TO THE SCHOOL BOARD

Sipsey Valley Middle and Highschool sits on Romulus Road in Buhl.

That’s a big issue for some parents, because its about 30 minutes from the Tuscaloosa County School Board Central Office in Downtown Tuscaloosa.

They’re concerned about the response time to the school in case of a threat.

“I think that’s a very big concern because you know its going to take police 30 to 45 minutes respond to our students if something was to happen” says Amber Smith, A Concerned Parent.

“We’re a large county. That is a concern but, funding is always an issue for those type things, we think we got some good solid security measures in place at that particular facility. We do have the SRO’s majority of the time, we also have the door access code, we have security monitors all the way throughout the building. They are also monitored by the Sheriff Department” says Tuscaloosa County School Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie.

Davie says when there is an eminent threat parents are alerted.

He says next school year, he doesn’t see any drastic changes in their procedures.