»»COMMUNITY POLICE WEEK FOSTERS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PUBLIC AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Christina Ausley

In celebration of the nationwide community police week, Tuscaloosa city and county schools unite with the local police departments to further strengthen the bridge between local residents and law enforcement.

Police officers will not only read to students this Wednesday Oct. 11, but Central High School will also host a movie screening and panel discussion the following Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m..

“My district has seen many fatalities behind gun violence, and I just wanted to take the time to remind the community that it’s not just the Tuscaloosa police department’s job to create a safe community for us all to live in,” said District 2 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard. “It’s all our responsibilities to make sure we have that community, and do our part to have the type of community that we want to live in.”

Seeing as Tuscaloosa’s first responders can’t keep the peace without the community’s help, the week provides a variety of events fostering relationships with local residents, including that of yesterday’s “Egg and Conversation Breakfast.”

Hosted at the McDonald Hughes Community Center, the event featured Tuscaloosa and Northport police, along with Tuscaloosa city officials. Keeping with the theme of community police week, the topic of discussion circled around restoring and maintaining relationships between the public and law enforcement.

“The aim of this event is to build support for law enforcement, but also to build a bridge between law enforcement and the community,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson. “We in law enforcement need the help of the community in order to do our job successfully, and so we rely heavily on the community, and that’s what this event is about–building bridges.”