»»COMMUNITY JOURNALISM STUDENTS PUBLISH IMMIGRATION PROJECT ONLINE

Immigration is a topic enduring fierce debate in the U.S., but the battle is no stranger to Alabama. The issue has been controversial in the state since the 2011 anti-illegal immigration bill, HB 56, passed.

READ THE REPORT State of Immigration

University of Alabama community journalism graduate students spent time exploring the state of immigration in Alabama, and now they’ve published their findings.

The State of Immigration project features in-depth stories detailing immigrant families, H-1B worker visas and the issues that come with them, and the lack of resources for teaching English as a second language. Stories also focus on factors concerning immigration and law enforcement, along with religion.

UA graduate student Samantha Hill, one of the project’s authors, said that despite the project’s thorough reporting, it barely scratches the surface.

“Immigration has been a hot topic not only during the election this past year, but I know in the past in Alabama,” Hill said. “I’m not from here, but I’ve noticed with House Bill 56 that it’s affected how immigrants are treated locally for a while. So just doing this project and shedding light on some issues that have been around for a long time has been really great and interesting.”