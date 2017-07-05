»»COMMUNITY GROUPS PARTNER TO PROVIDE MORE THOROUGH CARE FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT/ABUSE VICTIMS

A new collaboration is in the works between Tuscaloosa community agencies to provide more thorough care for sexual assault victims.

The partners involved in this collaboration are DCH Regional Medical Center, victim advocates, local law enforcement agencies, and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

They’re working together to create a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program and a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) in Tuscaloosa County.

These nurses are specially trained to care for patients who are victims of sexual assault or abuse and collect forensic evidence, such as rape kits.

The announcement comes shortly after Tuscaloosa gained national attention through articles about a former UA student, Megan Rondini, who committed suicide last year after an unsuccessful attempt to press a rape charge.

Many are assuming the push to create these special care teams was prompted by the recent attention surrounding the Rondini scandal, but Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb told us this has been in the works for some time.

“This is actually something within our office that we had been discussing since at least last October,” Webb said. “Then there was outreach from the University of Alabama in November. At the time I was completely unaware of any pending cases or anything. We added people from a variety of groups so we could assure we were building a consensus as we move forward,” Webb told WVUA 23.

DCH Regional Medical Center is training its staff in the SANE course curriculum while this long-term solution is being implemented,

Looking forward, Webb told WVUA 23 ideally, sexual assault nurse examiners will be available at all times.