»»COMMUNITY COLLEGES SEEKING MORE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FUNDS

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – Community colleges are seeking more workforce development support from the Alabama Legislature.

The Alabama Community College System board of trustees is pushing for a $20 million budget increase for workforce development. The trustees on Wednesday approved the system’s legislative agenda as part of a $28.5 million requested budget increase.

The agenda is also seeking additional funding for a dual enrollment program allowing high schools to take community college classes while pursuing a high school degree.

If passed by legislature, it would bring the system’s total budget to $382.35 million.

Community College System acting chancellor Jimmy Baker calls the workforce development program “stagnant.”

Community colleges are requesting the dual-enrollment budget to be increased by $5 million to a total of $15.2 million.